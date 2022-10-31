Micah Parsons looking for offensive reps after Sunday’s touchdown

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has created plenty of highlights since entering the league last year and he added a new one to the list against the Bears on Sunday.

Parsons went from rushing Bears quarterback Justin Fields to chasing after running back David Montgomery after Fields completed a pass to his teammate. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch knocked the ball out of Montgomery’s hands, Parsons jumped on it and then got up and ran 36 yards for a touchdown after Fields failed to touch him while he was on the ground.

After the game, Parsons recounted a conversation with running back Ezekiel Elliott as part of a bid to get more chances to carry the ball at some point this season.

“Yeah, Zeke said I look just like him,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “I think I definitely deserve a rep now. They can’t say they haven’t seen it in a game. So hopefully I get thrown in a goal-line package or red-zone package.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters before Parsons did and he knew what was coming because he told them he was “going to have a hard time keeping [Parsons] out of my office” as he looks for chances on offense. We’ll see if those opportunities materialize, but Parsons’ playmaking ability is sure to keep him front and center for the Cowboys one way or another.