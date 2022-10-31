Monday Night Football: Browns end four-game losing streak with 32-13 blowout of Bengals

Posted by Charean Williams on October 31, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
The Browns were too much for the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland blew out their Ohio neighbors 32-13. The Browns stopped a four-game skid, improving to 3-5, while the Bengals saw their winning streak end in falling to 4-4.

The Browns gained 440 yards, while holding the Bengals to 229.

Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries; Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown and completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown; and Amari Cooper caught five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a rough night without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury, and behind a shaky offensive line. The Browns sacked Burrow five times, including 1.5 by Myles Garrett, intercepted him once and forced a fumble.

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Burrow is now 0-4 against the Browns, while Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is 5-0 against the Bengals.

Joe Mixon had only eight carries for 27 yards.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd each had a touchdown catch.

11 responses to “Monday Night Football: Browns end four-game losing streak with 32-13 blowout of Bengals

  2. I’m confused. Where was Joe Burrow’s “swagger” tonight?

    Maybe he forgot to wear his gold chains?

  3. I despise both of these teams, but Joe Burrow once again proves that he is overrated. For all of the trash talk about Kenny Pickett, he’s still better than Burrow or Brissett.

  4. How is the Bengals O-line still so bad after all the investments they’ve made in that position? Do they have ANY coaching?

  7. Zac Taylor is just not good at his job. We’ll see how long Burrow and Chase can carry him.

  9. That dude is mediocre without Chase.

    If you can’t recognize that by now your just being intellectually dishonest.

  10. Worst game plan this side of the Raiders. All the predictions were for the Bengals (without their top wideout) to run the ball against one of the worst run defenses in the league. Of course they come out throwing 20x to 5 runs in the 1st half and don’t know what went wrong.

  11. Watson handed 5-6 football team is like giving a chipmunk a Delmonico steak……all that means is the browns will end up 5-12? How many games are there? The nfl is truly abysmal

