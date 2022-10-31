Monday Night Football: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Eli Apple are among inactives

Getty Images

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) will not play in Monday Night Football. The Browns have him among their inactives.

He was listed as questionable after missing practice all week.

Deion Jones, acquired in a trade from the Falcons two weeks ago, will see more playing time tonight. He played 33 snaps last week against the Ravens.

Cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (oblique) and Greedy Williams (illness) are both active after being listed as questionable.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, offensive guard Wyatt Teller (calf), tight end David Njoku (ankle) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

The Bengals will see the return of linebacker Logan Wilson, who has not played since Week 6 because of a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) is among the team’s inactives are being listed as doubtful.

The Bengals’ other inactives are receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), halfback Trayveon Williams, defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf), offensive tackle D'Ante Smith and offensive guard Jackson Carman.