Nick Chubb’s touchdown, two-point conversion give Browns an 8-0 lead

The first 24:56 of Monday Night Football offered plenty of action but no points. Finally, Nick Chubb put some points on the board.

Chubb scored on a wildcat play from the 3-yard line, taking the direct snap and running right up the gut. The Bengals had 12 players on the field on the extra point attempt, so the Browns opted to go for 2 points from the 1-yard line.

Out of a jumbo formation that included offensive lineman Drew Forbes as a fullback and offensive lineman James Hudson in motion, Chubb ran it in.

The Browns lead 8-0.

Cleveland has 165 yards to 71 for the Bengals, and the teams have combined for four penalties, three turnovers and four punts.