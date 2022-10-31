Nick Chubb’s touchdown, two-point conversion give Browns an 8-0 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on October 31, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
The first 24:56 of Monday Night Football offered plenty of action but no points. Finally, Nick Chubb put some points on the board.

Chubb scored on a wildcat play from the 3-yard line, taking the direct snap and running right up the gut. The Bengals had 12 players on the field on the extra point attempt, so the Browns opted to go for 2 points from the 1-yard line.

Out of a jumbo formation that included offensive lineman Drew Forbes as a fullback and offensive lineman James Hudson in motion, Chubb ran it in.

The Browns lead 8-0.

Cleveland has 165 yards to 71 for the Bengals, and the teams have combined for four penalties, three turnovers and four punts.

2 responses to “Nick Chubb’s touchdown, two-point conversion give Browns an 8-0 lead

  2. The Bengals can’t help themselves. The Browns are vulnerable to the run and you are without your #1 WR. Let’s put it up 20x in the 1st half to only 5 runs.

