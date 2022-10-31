Patrick Peterson wanted to show the Cardinals he’s still got it

Getty Images

Players sometimes like to downplay the emotional element involved with facing a former team, but Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson did not go that route after Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Peterson spent 10 seasons in Arizona and it was clear during the game that he had some extra motivation. He directed some words at Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after breaking up one pass and did a dance from the video game Call of Duty, which is a favorite of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, after a Harrison Smith interception.

After the game, Peterson said his message for the Cardinals was that “I’ve still got it” after a final chapter in Arizona that he said included the team leaving disparaging fan emails at his locker on a regular basis.

“I have been told a lot of things about me from that organization,” Peterson said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I got fan mails from the owner [Michael Bidwill] saying I can’t tackle. I’m old. I lost it. I wanted to go out there and show them. Now they see me.”

Peterson had four tackles and three passes defensed in the win and he can take further satisfaction from ending the day with a 6-1 record while the Cardinals are 3-5 through this point in the season.