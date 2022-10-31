Rashod Bateman set to miss multiple weeks with foot injury

The Ravens are set to be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the near future.

Bateman was listed as questionable for last Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers with a foot injury and left that game in the second quarter for the same reason. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said at a press conference that the team expects Bateman to miss multiple weeks as a result of last week’s development.

Harbaugh said there are more conversations to be had about Bateman’s outlook and that suggests an injured reserve stint could be a possibility.

Tight end Mark Andrews also left last Thursday’s win, but Harbaugh said there’s less concern about his shoulder injury. Running back Gus Edwards is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

