Ravens agree to trade for Roquan Smith

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Linebacker Roquan Smith was emotional about the Bears’ decision to trade Robert Quinn last week and he’s now on his way to a new team.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens have agreed to acquire Smith in a trade. The Bears will add 2023 second- and fifth-round picks to the fourth-round selection they got in the Quinn deal.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Smith requested a trade this offseason and sat out of practices at training camp before ultimately agreeing to play out the final year of his rookie contract in Chicago. He has started every game for the Bears and has 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions on the year.

Smith will join Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, A.J. Klein, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips, and Kristian Welch at linebacker in Baltimore.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Ravens agree to trade for Roquan Smith

  1. Well, this is a pretty serious rebuild. Get what you can. Get younger and fix a lot of spots. A LB who doesn’t rush the passer 80% of the time, even a good one like Smith, will be seen as replacable.

  4. Roquan was never happy here in Chicago, or at least it always seemed that way. It started with some silly holdout when he was drafted. He is a good player but he thought he always was better than he really was and wanted to be the highest paid at his position. The Ravens can have him and his contract situation.

  8. Wow. Not completely unexpected, but wow. I really thought the Bears would tag him. A second and fifth pick seems fair.

    Good luck to Baltimore to get him signed. They still have Jackson to deal with.

    More holes to fill next year!

  10. Near zero percent chance that the Ravens made this trade without an extension in place. Hard to believe they would trade a 2nd and a 5th for a half season rental.

  12. Ravens will have a fun time convincing Smith he shouldn’t be the highest paid defender in the NFL

  13. Bears have a lot of money to play with next year and now they are stock-piling draft picks. If they can do this right, I like the direction they are headed.

  14. CJ Stroud will be starting next year and Justin Fields will come in after he also proves to be ineffectual. OSU can’t make QBs

  16. I’d say that’s a good trade for the Ravens….but what Smith is asking in a new contract may make your regret the trade.

  17. Yeah good luck paying smith with a long term deal next year Baltimore. Keep in mind you still have to franchise tag your rb, I mean qb.

  18. Well, it looks like the tanking has officially begun. Wonder if Jackson is next. Seems like not enough compensation but McCaffrey didn’t draw first round compensation either. You don’t know what goes in the locker room but maybe he was going to be a malcontent no matter what.

  20. The Draft capital is nice for the rebuild but he will be missed in the LB room for sure.

  21. A 2nd and 5th seems cheap, until you realize Smith wants a new deal at 20+ million per season.

  22. Good trade for all around. He’ll definitely elevate the Ravens D and the picks will help the Bears accomplish their long standing record of squandering quality draft picks.

  23. Saw this coming since holding out in training camp he had to know he was next after Quinn was traded. Good player but didn’t do anything against the cowboys they ran all over him

  24. Ravens vs Seahawks in the SB. Two best teams in the NFL.

    ============================

    I’ll have what he’s having.

  25. Good trade for both sides.
    He wanted a new deal, Ravens need starter next to Queen.
    Bears want draft picks to reload.

    He’s playing Sam here though unlike in Chicago. Queen is the Will and a good one, Queen can’t play strong side to save his life.

  26. Roquan can be invisible for weeks at a time, and they are getting gashed in the run game this year. Take a look at how out of position he was on those Pollard runs yesterday.

  27. Roquan Smith coming to Baltimore! Ray Lewis will make sure he knows the standard at MLB in this city! Great deal for both teams.

  28. On the positive side, a 2nd and 5th round pick is a decent return for Roquan.
    On the downside, I don’t know of anyone on their roster capable of filling in and doing a half-decent job in the middle of their D, in which the MLB is at the center of the scheme. Their D, which was struggling, is now likely to completely collapse.
    Additionally by trading the best player on their roster, regardless of position, the management is sending a loud and clear message to both the players and fans that they are shamelessly tanking this season.
    As a fan, I hate this on multiple levels; not the least of which is the fact Smith fit this scheme like a glove and was a good, young player you could build around. Crying shame they couldn’t work out a deal to keep him long-term.

  29. Isn’t he due a new deal? How can they tag Lamar Jackson and pay this guy?

    He now has the leverage as does Lamar Jackson. Yikes!

  30. Like this trade, you don’t improve as a team by paying above average players elite player money. Especially a none pass rushing linebacker. I think Roquan completely disappearing against the Cowboys made this an easy decision.

  32. There’s no way they can keep Lamar after this year if he doesn’t show championship caliber play and win it all

  33. Not a bad trade even though the Bears had zero intention to sign him at what he thinks he is worth and the tag and cap for the Ravens. I kind of looks like the Ravens are either going to have pay Lamar his $50 million plus a Year (5 year $250 full guaranteed) or pay Roquan his $20 million or so a year or this a rest of the year rental for a lot of picks for a not very good team since they won’t be able to tag both next year and puts at least one into a superior bargaining position (unless they have already decided to let Lamar walk).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.