Ravens agree to trade for Roquan Smith

Getty Images

Linebacker Roquan Smith was emotional about the Bears’ decision to trade Robert Quinn last week and he’s now on his way to a new team.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens have agreed to acquire Smith in a trade. The Bears will add 2023 second- and fifth-round picks to the fourth-round selection they got in the Quinn deal.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Smith requested a trade this offseason and sat out of practices at training camp before ultimately agreeing to play out the final year of his rookie contract in Chicago. He has started every game for the Bears and has 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions on the year.

Smith will join Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, A.J. Klein, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips, and Kristian Welch at linebacker in Baltimore.