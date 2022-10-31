Ravens now have two star players heading toward free agency, but only one franchise tag

October 31, 2022
By trading for linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens now have a pair of 2018 first-round picks who are in their fifth-year option years — and currently heading for free agency in March 2023.

In Chicago, Smith risked being franchise-tagged absent a new deal by early next year. In Baltimore, the Ravens have a dilemma. With both Smith and quarterback Lamar Jackson heading toward free agency, if both refuse to do a deal, one of them will definitely become a free agent.

That presumably would be Smith, if it came down to one or the other. It’s possible that they didn’t do the trade without already having an understanding as to what Smith would expect. (The Bears, in theory, could have authorized such communications.)

Complicating matters is that both players represent themselves. Thus, nothing is done until it’s done, and any unofficial understandings that aren’t final, binding contracts could more easily be disregarded by the player, if he so chooses. And there would be nothing wrong with that, if the players choose to back away from any informal deal that isn’t signed.

Bottom line? The Ravens need to get one of these two players to put their signature on a new deal by the deadline for applying the franchise tag early next year, or one of them will have a clear path to the open market.

3 responses to “Ravens now have two star players heading toward free agency, but only one franchise tag

  1. Ravens FO doesn’t strike me as an organization (that really really loves draft picks) as one that would make this deal without some type of contract talks taking place prior to the deal being final.

  2. If they resign Smith before FA… they still traded away picks for a guy they could have signed in March.

  3. I think Jackson wants out of Baltimore; probably angling to a bigger market. The Ravens have been trying to sign him for a couple of years with no success. Rather than the difficulty being that Jackson represents himself, maybe the issue is that he just wants to play elsewhere.

