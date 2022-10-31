Report: DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain, may miss only one game

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 31, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
The Patriots beat the Jets on Sunday without receiver DeVante Parker, who exited the contest after playing just one offensive snap with a knee injury.

It now sounds like Parker will avoid missing any extensive playing time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Parker suffered a knee sprain and may not miss the Week Nine matchup against the Colts. New England has a Week 10 bye, so if Parker is sidelined, it’ll likely be for only one game.

In his first season with the Patriots, Parker has played a lot, but has not made all that many catches. He has 15 receptions for 321 yards with one touchdown – averaging 21.4 yards per catch. That’s well above the 14.0-yard average he had in seven seasons with Miami.

if Parker is out for two weeks, he would return when the Patriots host the Jets in Week 11.

But that would be, as head coach Bill Belichick says, hypothetical.

8 responses to “Report: DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain, may miss only one game

  4. As a long time dolphins fan I have heard this from mister glass numerous times over the years from experience it will linger on, I wish him the best.

  5. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    October 31, 2022 at 12:03 pm
    DeVante Parker has no chemistry with Mac Jones.

    His best game this season statistically (5 catches 144 yards) came with Mac Jones at QB

  6. Well, he may be injury prone but the injury was legit, it looked worse then that on TV.
    I think he’s been a surprise, I didn’t think he was as good as he’s been for NE. Made some really nice plays to help them. Right now I just wish someone would trade for Agohler.

  8. Fins fans: Parker is awesome, did you see how he destroyed Stephen Gilmour?

    Fins fans after trade: you can have him. He stinks always hurt.

    Fins fans after Parker may miss his 1rst time, 1 game, halfway thru the season: See… see…always hurt.

    Ya, right.

