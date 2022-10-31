Report: DeVante Parker suffered a knee sprain, may miss only one game

Getty Images

The Patriots beat the Jets on Sunday without receiver DeVante Parker, who exited the contest after playing just one offensive snap with a knee injury.

It now sounds like Parker will avoid missing any extensive playing time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Parker suffered a knee sprain and may not miss the Week Nine matchup against the Colts. New England has a Week 10 bye, so if Parker is sidelined, it’ll likely be for only one game.

In his first season with the Patriots, Parker has played a lot, but has not made all that many catches. He has 15 receptions for 321 yards with one touchdown – averaging 21.4 yards per catch. That’s well above the 14.0-yard average he had in seven seasons with Miami.

if Parker is out for two weeks, he would return when the Patriots host the Jets in Week 11.

But that would be, as head coach Bill Belichick says, hypothetical.