Report: Mark Ingram likely out for 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 31, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Saints got a lot of production out of Alvin Kamara in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, with the versatile running back scoring three touchdowns.

But it sounds like New Orleans won’t have a piece of its depth at the position for a few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday and is likely out for three-to-four weeks.

Ingram — who had been playing limited snaps for New Orleans anyway — was on the field for just five offensive snaps. He caught one pass for 2 yards.

At age 32, Ingram has rushed for 196 yards with a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 46 yards this season.

Aside from Kamara, the Saints also have veteran Dwayne Washington on their 53-man roster at running back. But Taysom Hill can also take his share of carries to be a threat in the run game, as evidenced by his 10-carry, 61-yard performance in Sunday’s victory.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Mark Ingram likely out for 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

  1. Great!!! Having Murray would’ve been nice, especially since Ingram has been ghost much of this season.

  3. Ingram has been a warrior for the Saints throughout his career, but now the tread is just about off the tire. Taysom will just have to tote the rock more. Tony Jones has showed flashes; it would be nice if he could get some more touches

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.