Report: Mark Ingram likely out for 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

The Saints got a lot of production out of Alvin Kamara in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, with the versatile running back scoring three touchdowns.

But it sounds like New Orleans won’t have a piece of its depth at the position for a few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mark Ingram suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday and is likely out for three-to-four weeks.

Ingram — who had been playing limited snaps for New Orleans anyway — was on the field for just five offensive snaps. He caught one pass for 2 yards.

At age 32, Ingram has rushed for 196 yards with a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 46 yards this season.

Aside from Kamara, the Saints also have veteran Dwayne Washington on their 53-man roster at running back. But Taysom Hill can also take his share of carries to be a threat in the run game, as evidenced by his 10-carry, 61-yard performance in Sunday’s victory.