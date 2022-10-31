Report: Ravens will pay Roquan Smith only $575,000 for balance of season

Getty Images

The Bears will be paying even more money to players who are no longer on the team.

Millions will be given to Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn following the trade that sent him to Philadelphia last week. Ditto for new Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens will pay only $575,000 of the balance of Smith’s 2022 contract. The Bears will pay the remaining $4.833 million.

Of course, the Ravens inherit the challenge of keeping Smith contractually. A long-term deal can be done at any time until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Ravens also could subject him to the franchise tag, but that’s a different issue that we’ll raise in a different item.