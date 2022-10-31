Report: Vikings believe Irv Smith Jr. has a high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

It looks like the Vikings may be without tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a little while.

Smith injured his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team believes he suffered a high-ankle sprain. That injury usually leads to missed time in the lineup, although there’s no precise timetable in place for Smith.

Smith had four catches for 28 yards in Sunday’s win. He has 22 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns overall this season.

Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister are the other tight ends on the active roster in Minnesota. Mundt caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins on Sunday.