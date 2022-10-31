Robert Saleh doesn’t expect Jets to trade Elijah Moore

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but his postgame comments suggested that he wasn’t particularly happy to be there.

Moore complained about a lack of targets in Week Six and wound up inactive for Week Seven after requesting a trade. Moore was targeted once in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and then said he didn’t know if he had chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson because “I don’t get the ball.”

The Jets said last week that they will not trade Moore, who joined the team as a second-round pick last year, and the new comments meant that the question of Moore’s future came up again at head coach Robert Saleh’s press conference on Monday.

Saleh said that he does not expect the Jets to deal Moore before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline and the events of the last couple of weeks make it hard to believe anyone’s going to make an attractive enough offer to change that outlook, but we’ll know for sure in about 24 hours.

6 responses to “Robert Saleh doesn’t expect Jets to trade Elijah Moore

  2. They should keep Moore unless they get blown away with an offer and trade for a QB who can light a fire under Zach Wilson’s butt.

    Call up Howie about Gardner Minshew.

  3. Must be nice to have two receivers on your roster, that you’re paying over $1 million a year to each, not to play them.

  5. This is all on the JETS …great young talent but if you ain’t gonna throw to him, trade him . The cowboys , giants, pats, chargers , heck almost every team would use him correctly.

  6. “Moore was targeted once in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and then said he didn’t know if he had chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson because “I don’t get the ball.”
    ———————————————–
    Don’t feel bad, kid. The only one that has chemistry with Zach Wilson is Devin McCourty.

