Robert Saleh doesn’t expect Jets to trade Elijah Moore

Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but his postgame comments suggested that he wasn’t particularly happy to be there.

Moore complained about a lack of targets in Week Six and wound up inactive for Week Seven after requesting a trade. Moore was targeted once in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and then said he didn’t know if he had chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson because “I don’t get the ball.”

The Jets said last week that they will not trade Moore, who joined the team as a second-round pick last year, and the new comments meant that the question of Moore’s future came up again at head coach Robert Saleh’s press conference on Monday.

Saleh said that he does not expect the Jets to deal Moore before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline and the events of the last couple of weeks make it hard to believe anyone’s going to make an attractive enough offer to change that outlook, but we’ll know for sure in about 24 hours.