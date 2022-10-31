Russell Wilson: Adversity is temporary

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had a rough start to the season, compounded by a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game. But after coming back and beating the Jaguars on Sunday, Wilson said he knew he would bounce back.

“Adversity is temporary,” Wilson said, via the Denver Post. “I’ve never shied away from pressure. You’ve got to look right at it and keep going and keep believing and stay the course.”

Wilson also cracked a joke about his much-mocked high knee exercises on the flight to London, saying after the win over the Jaguars that his high knees helped him on a crucial third down conversion.

“Yeah, I got the high knees on that third down,” Wilson said. “While the guys are playing ‘Uno’ on the flight, maybe we’ll all have to.”

The 3-5 Broncos are still not where they expected to be after their bye week. But Wilson sounds confident that the worst of their adversity is behind them.