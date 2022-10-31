Special one-day Playmakers promotion is coming tomorrow

PublicAffairs

On November 1, 2001, we flipped the switch on http://www.profootballtalk.com. Tomorrow is the 21st anniversary of the commencement of that experiment.

We’re celebrating (or, as the case may be, lamenting) our longevity with a special one-day promotion. For everyone who buys Playmakers on November 1, 2022 and who follows the instructions in this link from the publisher, you’ll receive a three-inch by six-inch bookplate (fancy word for sticker) that is personalized and signed by me.

Restrictions will apply to the content. I won’t write, for example, “I’m a fat loser and I have body odor,” accurate as that observation may be. I possibly will write, “Nobody gives a shit about your fantasy team.”

The message can be up to 10 words. As I type out these words, I am experiencing very real regret over what I’ve potentially gotten myself into.

Oh well, make me regret it. Here’s what to do to get the bookplate. Here’s how to get the book for a mere $18.79.