Stefon Diggs: I don’t care who started trash talk, I finished it

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had to be held back by his teammates from going after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas after a 26-yard touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday night’s win and that was not the only time that he could be seen jawing with Green Bay players during the game.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was also a target of Diggs’ on a night that the wideout said featured “the most talking that’s ever been with another team.” It began during pregame warmups and continued throughout the game even though Diggs and Alexander didn’t spend much time matched up against each other in Buffalo’s 27-17 win.

Their verbal sparring was still a topic during Diggs’ postgame media session, however.

“I don’t give a f–k who started it, I finished it. I got the win,” Diggs said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I don’t deal with moral victories. I don’t deal with one-on-one battles because it’s not a one-on-one game. . . . It’s a team effort, and I got a dub. I feel like at the end of the day there are no moral victories.”

At 6-1, the Bills don’t have to concern themselves with moral victories because they keep adding actual ones to their record and Diggs will be moving on to other battles as they try to keep the wins coming.