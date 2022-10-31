Trevor Lawrence: I’ve got to play better

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2022, 8:52 AM EDT
When the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach this year, there was a lot of talk about the impact his arrival would have on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence’s rookie year fell short of expectations and some of his struggles were blamed on the fallout from the Urban Meyer fiasco. Through eight games with Pederson, however, Lawrence hasn’t made the kind of leap that many thought they’d see.

After Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Broncos, Lawrence has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,838 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In his first eight games in 2021, Lawrence completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Jaguars have opened each season with a 2-6 record.

On Sunday, Lawrence threw two interceptions. One was in the end zone on a pass that Lawrence should have thrown away and the second came one play after the Broncos took the lead in the fourth quarter. He ended the day 18-of-31 for 133 yards.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror and I’ve got to play better,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website.

Pederson said games like Sunday’s are “really good learning opportunities” for Lawrence and that the team still has “a lot of trust and a lot of faith” in the first overall pick of the 2021 draft. Clear progress in the second half of the season will make it easier for others to share that faith in Lawrence.

7 responses to “Trevor Lawrence: I’ve got to play better

  1. He isnt looking like the “cant miss prospect” he was supposed to be coming out of college. I’d give him one more year and see what he can do, but it isn’t looking good. Guys like Newton, Luck, Wilson.. played lights out their first years. Lawrence hasn’t shown anything yet.

  2. Not all his fault. 1st & Goal, great OL and you dont try to punch it in with Etienne??? Dumb play calling.

  4. Interesting how the media hasn’t said one word about this guy from the 2021 draft class. He went #1 overall.

    Crickets.

  5. Truth is he is playing terribly. If he doesn’t improve soon he will become one of the biggest busts in recent NFL history. He is Mike Glennon, only drafted first overall….ouch!

  6. Trevor Lawrence is exactly what you’d want in a quarterback… if you’re only taking pictures and making promo videos. On the field, he’s horrendous. I’ve only seen bits and pieces of the jags this year but my goodness his decision making is atrocious. Not even when pressured. If the Jags finish in the bottom 2, I would 100% draft the bama or OSU guy

  7. One of the least clutch quarterbacks I’ve ever seen. When the Jaguars need a score in the last minute to win or tie, it’s a guarantee that Lawrence will throw a pick or fumble. Bust!

