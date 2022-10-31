Tyler Lockett says to “stop reaching” after quote is interpreted as a shot at Russell Wilson

Getty Images

After the Seahawks beat the Giants on Sunday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett made a comment that some interpreted as a shot at Seattle’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson. Lockett insisted it wasn’t.

Following the win, Lockett said, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 in Seattle.

A Twitter firestorm quickly broke out with fans assuming Lockett was implying that in the past, Wilson wanted the credit, but now that Geno Smith is the quarterback, Seattle has a more cohesive locker room where everyone shares the credit. But Lockett insisted that is not the case.

“People need to stop reaching! I’ve said this quote like 5-10 times since I’ve been in the league. Stop looking for a story and just let us enjoy our team,” Lockett tweeted.

Before the Week One meeting between the Seahawks and Wilson’s Broncos, Lockett said he would give Wilson a hug on the field, and he urged Seahawks fans to cheer Wilson for the good he did in Seattle.