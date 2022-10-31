Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain

Getty Images

Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night.

Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The series is tied 1-1.

Thursday originally was scheduled as a travel day for the baseball teams.

The Eagles are scheduled to play the Texans in Houston on Thursday night when the Phillies are playing Game 5 against the Astros in Philadelphia.

The World Series, which is on Fox, actually might have better ratings than the NFL game, which is on Amazon Prime and could be an early blowout. The Eagles are 7-0 and the Texans 1-5-1.

According to Elias, this will mark the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas. The last time was Oct. 23, 2011, when the St. Louis Rams played the Dallas Cowboys on the same day the St. Louis Cardinals played the Texas Rangers.