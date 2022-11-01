49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT
The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has a pair of touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 91 yards.

Wilson is familiar with his new head coach, Mike McDaniel, from their shared time with San Francisco. McDaniel had been an offensive assistant with the team for Wilson’s entire career until he became Miami’s head coach.

Wilson and Raheem Mostert — another former San Francisco running back — should form a solid tandem in South Florida.

The Dolphins also agreed to trade for Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday.

15 responses to “49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

  4. Dont worry 49er fans, as long as the Yorks own the team, you wont win a SB anyway …

  6. That’s lightning and lightning.
    Hope it doesn’t bit SF in the butt when they play Miami

  7. Ridiculous Head Scratcher! Why would they do this? He’s been great for them this season and all it will take is for CMC to be injured and they will regret not having him. Kyle and John Lynch are truly clueless. What does a 5th round pick give you for this season when you’ve already shown you are all in to win now with CMC?

  11. Jeff Wilson was an UDFA that the Niners turned into a 5th round pick. Some notable 5th round picks by the 49ers since Lynch has been GM — George Kittle, D.J. Reed, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack. All starters or contributors on the 49ers or elsewhere.

    Nice trade for the 49ers.

  12. Good pickup for dolphins- Wilson is good but niners have some good ones. They got a 5th for a UDFA who was going to be FA. Good win

