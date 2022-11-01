49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season. He’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has a pair of touchdowns. He’s also caught 10 passes for 91 yards.

Wilson is familiar with his new head coach, Mike McDaniel, from their shared time with San Francisco. McDaniel had been an offensive assistant with the team for Wilson’s entire career until he became Miami’s head coach.

Wilson and Raheem Mostert — another former San Francisco running back — should form a solid tandem in South Florida.

The Dolphins also agreed to trade for Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday.