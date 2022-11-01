49ers “pretty optimistic” about getting injured players back after bye week

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t have any in-game injuries of note during their 31-14 win over the Rams in Week Eight and that was a nice change of pace for a team that was missing several players during that game.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw all missed the game, but they will have an extended period to heal before the 49ers are back in action. Week Nine is a bye for the NFC West club and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team expects it to be a restorative one for the team’s roster.

“We’re pretty optimistic to get a number of guys back. . . . We are hoping that most of them will come back, and we feel pretty good about that, but they’ve got to have a good week here rehabbing, and we’ll find out here when we get back for Monday,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

The 49ers could also get running back Elijah Mitchell back on the practice field after the bye, so the roster should be closer to full strength by the time the 49ers are hosting the Chargers in Week 10.