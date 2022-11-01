49ers release Akeem Spence

Getty Images

The 49ers released defensive lineman Akeem Spence on Tuesday, the team announced.

Spence appeared in five games and made six tackles this season. He saw action on 108 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Spence has spent most of this season on the practice squad.

In his 10-year career, Spence has appeared in 115 games and started 57 in stints with the Bucs, Lions, Dolphins, Jaguars, Eagles, Patriots, Commanders and 49ers.

The 49ers also announced they signed receiver Willie Snead IV back to the team’s practice squad after cutting him off the active roster Monday.

They released receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad.

Turner appeared in three games and recorded two tackles on special teams this season.