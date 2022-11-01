Amari Cooper on his interception: It was an abomination, don’t have me throw more passes

USA Today

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper threw one of the worst passes you’ll ever see on Monday night, getting the ball on a trick play and throwing it directly to Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell. Afterward, Cooper put the blame squarely on himself.

“It was an abomination,” Cooper said. “It kept running through my mind, ‘OK, If he’s not open, throw it away.’ I didn’t really realize how hard it was to throw the ball away, because that’s what I tried to do. I did not try to throw it to him. I was trying to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage. I looked up, it was in another guy’s hands. It was terrible. Don’t have me throwing too many more passes.”

Cooper said the Browns had watched film of other teams running the same play successfully, and he thought he could do it too, but he now has more respect for how hard quarterback Jacoby Brissett‘s job is.

“I was very excited,” Cooper said. “I saw it on film work a couple times. It was bad. Much respect to Jacoby and the other quarterbacks out there because they’ve got a touch position. I’m just going to stick to getting open.”

Despite the ugly interception, Cooper had a great game, catching five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 32-13 Browns win.

“It was clear that it was my fault,” he said. “It feels like the whole world is watching when you make a bad play like that. But I’ve been in the league a while so I know how to keep my composure.”

Cooper did that. And he learned that he should stick to catching passes, not throwing them.