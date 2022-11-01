Amid trade chatter, Brandin Cooks isn’t at Texans practice

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The oft-traded Brandin Cooks could be off again.

A subject of regular trade chatter in recent days, the Texans receiver isn’t at practice today, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com.

It’s been no secret that Houston would like to move him. His $18 million, fully-guaranteed contract in 2023 is an impediment.

The Rams (who traded him to the Texans after the 2019 season) could be a potential destination. Houston may have to pay some of the 2023 money and/or Cooks may have to give some of it up in order to make it happen.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Saints, Cooks has been traded to the Patriots, the Rams, and the Texans during his nine-year career.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Amid trade chatter, Brandin Cooks isn’t at Texans practice

  1. When a guy with his potential is trades that many times it’s pretty obvious that he’s an issue in the locker room

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.