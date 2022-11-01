Amid trade chatter, Brandin Cooks isn’t at Texans practice

Getty Images

The oft-traded Brandin Cooks could be off again.

A subject of regular trade chatter in recent days, the Texans receiver isn’t at practice today, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com.

It’s been no secret that Houston would like to move him. His $18 million, fully-guaranteed contract in 2023 is an impediment.

The Rams (who traded him to the Texans after the 2019 season) could be a potential destination. Houston may have to pay some of the 2023 money and/or Cooks may have to give some of it up in order to make it happen.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Saints, Cooks has been traded to the Patriots, the Rams, and the Texans during his nine-year career.