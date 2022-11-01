Bears agree to trade for Chase Claypool

Getty Images

The Bears have been sellers on the trade market the last two weeks, but they switched roles to become buyers on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bears have agreed to a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. A 2023 second-round pick will be going back to Pittsburgh.

The news comes a day after the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. They also traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles last week and picked up three 2023 draft picks, including Baltimore’s second-round pick, in those deals.

There are conflicting reports about whether it is the Bears’ original second-rounder or the one they got from the Ravens that will be going to Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers struggling and Diontae Johnson signing a contract extension earlier this year, Claypool’s name has been mentioned as a trade candidate in several corners in recent weeks. The Bears were rarely mentioned as a landing spot, but it seems Chicago see him as a piece that can help quarterback Justin Fields build on some promising recent performances.

Claypool was a 2020 second-round pick in Pittsburgh. He has 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career.

UPDATE 2:03 p.m. ET: Reports that the Bears were trading the Ravens’ second-round pick to the Steelers have been corrected and all reports now indicate it is the Bears’ 2023 second-round pick going to Pittsburgh.