Bears agree to trade for Chase Claypool

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 30 Steelers at Eagles
Getty Images

The Bears have been sellers on the trade market the last two weeks, but they switched roles to become buyers on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bears have agreed to a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. A 2023 second-round pick will be going back to Pittsburgh.

The news comes a day after the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. They also traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles last week and picked up three 2023 draft picks, including Baltimore’s second-round pick, in those deals.

There are conflicting reports about whether it is the Bears’ original second-rounder or the one they got from the Ravens that will be going to Pittsburgh.

With the Steelers struggling and Diontae Johnson signing a contract extension earlier this year, Claypool’s name has been mentioned as a trade candidate in several corners in recent weeks. The Bears were rarely mentioned as a landing spot, but it seems Chicago see him as a piece that can help quarterback Justin Fields build on some promising recent performances.

Claypool was a 2020 second-round pick in Pittsburgh. He has 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career.

UPDATE 2:03 p.m. ET: Reports that the Bears were trading the Ravens’ second-round pick to the Steelers have been corrected and all reports now indicate it is the Bears’ 2023 second-round pick going to Pittsburgh.

31 responses to “Bears agree to trade for Chase Claypool

  2. Not sure about a 2nd round pick, but at least the Bears are getting a weapon for Fields

  3. This might be a steal for the Bears depending on if Claypool can sync with Fields or not.

  7. Great trade for the Bears. The Steelers were not using him the way Ben was throwing to him in his rookie season. Not sure what’s going on in Pittsburgh but they look terrible. Without Watt they just are not very good.

  8. If I was Chicago I wouldn’t have given up a second rounder. Maybe a fourth or if Pittsburgh said “no deal” and I really wanted Claypool, offer a third-round pick and ask for a fourth rounder back. But Claypool gives Justin Fields a big target to be helpful. Good move for the Steelers if they want to sell off players. Claypool’s star dimmed quickly.

  9. I think that was an overpayment based on the likelihood of the Bears second probably being a high second but it was an area of need. The question is would they have been better long term by drafting a WR in the 2nd round and having his rookie contract for 4 years.

  12. What in the world are the Bears doing? Claypool is not worth a 2nd round pick. You just traded a stud linebacker essentially for Chase Claypool.

  14. Nice move, but I’m still stinging from the Smith trade. Seems we could have worked something out. Go Bears!

  15. Claypool had a good rookie season but has been disappointing since. He believed all of the hype!

  19. Basically Roquan’s next 8 games for Claypool’s next 25 @ $1.3m and a 5th rounder.

  20. Is this guy really worth a second round pick? Bears were on a roll for a while, this move is a bit out there though…

  22. This is the Bears telling Rodgers he doesn’t own them. Rodgers would love to have Claypool to beef up that sad Packers WR corps. Not sure he’s worth a #2, but the Bears stuck it to their oldest rival.

  23. Bad trade for the Bears. Claypool is a #2 receiver who is going to want a huge contract… So they’d rather give big money to Claypool instead of Roquan Smith? Insane.

  26. Way to go Bears. Give up your two best defenders and get decent draft capital for next years draft. Then give up a significant piece of that draft capital for a receiver who is just ok. Not horrible. Not elite. But middle third in the league. And if for some reason he does real well your draft capital becomes worse next year. I just don’t get it. is there a plan in there somewhere?

  27. This makes no sense for the Bears.
    Yes, Fields needs better receivers, but a guy who’s a free agent after 2023 needlessly will increase their cap to retain him in 2024 rather than just using that 2nd rounder, or 1st, next year to draft a WR with a lower cap hit.

  28. Don’t know much about Claypool but I get the feeling they overpaid. Mentioned earlier but a 4th rounder seems right instead. Also mentioned earlier and I agree with both, they were on a good roll ……..

  29. I really don’t get it. If you are going to have a fire sale have a fire sale. Don’t pick up someone who’s proven to be middling.

  30. The Bears just gave up what will be a top 10 draft pick in the 2nd round…for Chase Claypool?! I thought yesterday was Halloween, not April Fool’s Day?! Those top 10 picks, especially at the beginning of round 2 in the draft are “gold”. Wow Chicago…no longer da Bears but da-dumb Bears.

  31. Win-win trade potentially for both teams. Gives Fields a big target to complement Darnell Mooney, which is probably better than any receiver they could get at that pick, and the Steelers got a high pick to address some more needs in this next draft, namely that terrible offensive line.

