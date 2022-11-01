Bears waive Isaiah Coulter after trading for Chase Claypool

Getty Images

After trading for a receiver, the Bears are letting one go from their active roster.

Chicago announced on Tuesday that the club has waived Isaiah Coulter.

A Texans third-round pick in 2020, Coulter played just one game four Houston as a rookie and received just six offensive snaps. When the Texans cut him in 2021, he joined the Bears and appeared in three games for the club last year.

Coulter was promoted to Chicago’s active roster in mid-October but has not yet appeared in a game in 2022.

The deal for Claypool has been officially announced by both the Steelers and Bears, pending a physical.