Bengals fear torn ACL for Chidobe Awuzie

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left Monday night’s loss to the Browns with a knee injury in the first half and word is that it will be a long time before he’s able to return to action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals fear Awuzie tore his ACL. He’ll have an MRI on Tuesday to confirm that is the case and he will miss the rest of this season if tests show a tear.

Awuzie signed a three-year contract with the Bengals before the 2021 season and has started all 26 games, regular season and postseason, he’s played for the team. He had 35 tackles and a fumble recovery in his eight starts this season.

The Bengals were without Eli Apple last night because of a hamstring injury and Tre Flowers hurt his during the game, which left Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Jalen Davis as the healthy corners. Safety Dax Hill saw some time at corner on Monday as well.