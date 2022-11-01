Bills activate Tre’Davious White, trade for Dean Marlowe

Getty Images

The Bills made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that puts cornerback Tre'Davious White back on the active roster.

White has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL, but he resumed practicing a few weeks ago and the team has now activated him from the PUP list. White will be eligible to play against the Jets this weekend, but head coach Sean McDermott said it remains to be seen if he’ll be in the lineup this week.

The Bills also announced that they have acquired safety Dean Marlowe in a trade with the Falcons. They sent a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta for Marlowe, who joins running back Nyheim Hines as pre-trade deadline additions to the team.

Marlowe’s acquisition comes a couple of days after safety Jordan Poyer hurt his elbow. The Bills have already lost safety Micah Hyde for the season.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins were cut to make room for White and Marlowe. The Bills also returned cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad from injured reserve and released cornerback Jordan Miller from the practice squad.