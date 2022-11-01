Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines

Getty Images

The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.

Hines has spent the last five years with the Colts and has carved out a role as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He has 235 catches for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver to go with 300 carries for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Singletary and James Cook have been the main backs in the Bills offense so far this season. Hines will begin working his way into the mix for his new team in practice this week.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m. ET: The Bills are trading running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts.