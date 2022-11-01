Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.

Hines has spent the last five years with the Colts and has carved out a role as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He has 235 catches for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver to go with 300 carries for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Singletary and James Cook have been the main backs in the Bills offense so far this season. Hines will begin working his way into the mix for his new team in practice this week.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m. ET: The Bills are trading running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts.

22 responses to “Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines

  2. How’s about that, Dolphins!

    I kid – Miami made bigger moves. But this is a nice addition. Cook has flashed some real potential, but they need depth at RB while he develops.

  3. The Bills are very nervous about the Dolphins and are grasping for anything at this point!

  4. Mort. I know you post for effect but it’s hard to take you seriously This is a win. We move on from moss add a better rb and receiver and get depth to win now.

    We aren’t worried about the fins. Sure we lost, on a short week with an injury ravaged team. If Allen hits McKenzie it’s game over. We lost you made plays congrats but you simply aren’t on our level.

    This makes our offense even more dynamic and our defense is suffocating and getting stronger.

  5. This move doesn’t help the Bills. They need to get Zack Moss to play angry, they haven’t got a bruising back

  7. Miami’s window just opened, Buffalo’s is closing after each passing season. Let that marinate…

  10. Speaking of McKenzie, in the future Hines is lined up in that spot. Did this article mention that he has the 5th most receiving yards for a RB since 2018? I see him taking the role that Washington RB they tried to sign in FA, but he backed out…JD Mc Somebody?

  11. My Colts are going nowhere fast so happy for Hines, who seems like a good guy, to go to a contender. I wish Colts would have done something to address the o-line.

  12. The dolphin fan delusion continues. Grasping at every straw clicking on every Bills headline because of a 2 point victory. Cant wait to see you guys when it gets cold out and the Bills crush you.

  13. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 1, 2022 at 4:08 pm

    The Bills are very nervous about the Dolphins and are grasping for anything at this point!

    ————————————-
    Big talk from team that barely beat the Bills JV Team.

  14. People talk like the bills have been in their window for years – 2 years ago in afc championship was their breakout, last year we truly were a favorite. Miami will have to go through buffalo for a decade, let that marinate. I enjoy the renewed rivalry but Miami fans think they’ve arrived I just don’t see it. Make the playoffs and win a game

  15. Hines(196lbs) is better than Moss(205lbs), but isn’t an upgrade over Singletary(203lbs), and they’re all smallish running backs that aren’t very physical.
    At best a lateral move, that doesn’t address the fact that Josh Allen is still their most powerful runner.

  16. Count me as unimpressed with this move. Bills didn’t need to make a splash, but they did need to get someone who can run between the tackles and move the ball effectively to help close out games. Hines looks like a more experienced, but equally ineffective, version of Zack Moss.

  17. People love to say that the Bills window is closing.

    This is the best team the Bills have had – and that counts the ’90s. They’re built to win today, but Beane also has an eye on making this success sustainable. He’s hitting on key draft picks, and his acquisitions are always strategic. He’s never going “all in” for an individual season.

    The Bills window will be open as long as Josh Allen is playing quarterback for them.

  18. It’s kinda weird they’d go for a back in Singletary’s mold. Hines is the better receiver and route runner but Singletary is the better ball carrier. I’m curious of who gets phased out in the RB room. This won’t move the needle as far as supplanting Allen as the teams best rusher though.

  19. The Fin fans continue to be delusional to what they really have. Everyone is well aware that playing in Miami at the beginning of the season is absolutely brutal for visiting teams. Even the Pats with Brady would lose there. Miami has Hill and Waddle who are straight up speed. After that there isn’t a lot to brag so much about. I was hoping for Hunt but I’ll take Hines. People knock him but offence has he really been a part of exactly? He’s a third back not the starter. He’ll be great.

  21. I’m guessing the Colts fired their OC after he went off on them since they are losing talent everyday.

  22. Kareem Hunt would have made more sense for the Bills, a bigger more physical runner (216lbs) while also being an adept receiver.
    For a team that’s on the cusp of a championship in a highly competitive conference, Buffalo really didn’t do much to separate themselves from their competitors.
    And yes, they have competitors. Remember this team didn’t even make it to the AFC championship game last year, and it can easily be said that the conference has just gotten stronger this season.
    They don’t have to be as reckless as the Rams, but they’re not without holes on the roster that needed to be addressed for a deep playoff run.

