Brandin Cooks appears to be unhappy he wasn’t traded

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT
There was a lot of trade speculation involving Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks recently and his absence from practice on Tuesday made it look like a deal might be imminent, but nothing came together before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

A tweet from Cooks that was posted as the deadline passed suggests that Cooks was not happy to find out he’ll be staying in Houston.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote.

Cooks has a fully guaranteed salary of $18 million for the 2023 season. That was seen as a significant hurdle to overcome in any trade talks and having that money coming his way doesn’t appear to be of much comfort to Cooks on Tuesday afternoon.

  1. I think they told him he would be traded. But nothing materialized. It’s Brandin Cooks though. One more concussion & your franchise is wondering when he can play again. There’s a reason no one really jumped. His $18M guarantee for next season wasn’t the real reason.

  2. If he wasn’t one hit away from IR with a concussion he’d been traded – can’t blame teams for shying away!

  3. I don’t know the answer to this because most of my life football players weren’t traded often. Can a team like the Texans just say “give us a good draft pick and we’ll eat his salary?” They don’t care about cap space this year and could definitely get a better pick if he has a lower salary? Maybe rework the 1.5 years left to include a big bonus that they pay now and the new team pays vet min? Probably against the rules, but as active as NFL deadline day has become, it would add even more drama to it.

  4. Brandin maybe should have posted that exact tweet before the trade deadline. He probably wouldn’t be in Houston now if he’d done it sooner.

  5. Sorry but no sympathy for anyone guaranteed $18 million to play football not including his salary this season.

  7. Cooks is a Jack Easteby fanboy. That’s why he has that ridiculous albatross of a contract. The Texans should have eaten as much as they needed to unload him because he is getting paid no matter what.

  8. If someone wanted to pay for him, he’d have been traded, but no one did.

    Guy’s in the middle of a $36 million guaranteed contract and has made $90 million to date, and he’s whining? Talk about grotesque entitlement.

  9. Yes….they could’ve eaten part of his salary….or….he could have reduced it to facilitate a trade perhaps….concussions are probably an issue as well….wonder after this tweet came out what else comes out about Texans…..could be interesting ?

  10. I don’t think anyone getting paid 18 mil this year really has too much to complain about.

