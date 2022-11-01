Brandin Cooks appears to be unhappy he wasn’t traded

Getty Images

There was a lot of trade speculation involving Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks recently and his absence from practice on Tuesday made it look like a deal might be imminent, but nothing came together before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

A tweet from Cooks that was posted as the deadline passed suggests that Cooks was not happy to find out he’ll be staying in Houston.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote.

Cooks has a fully guaranteed salary of $18 million for the 2023 season. That was seen as a significant hurdle to overcome in any trade talks and having that money coming his way doesn’t appear to be of much comfort to Cooks on Tuesday afternoon.