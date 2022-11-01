Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison

Getty Images

Britt Reid, the former Chiefs assistant and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison today for driving while intoxicated and seriously injuring Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl.

Reid pleaded guilty as part of a deal in which prosecutors would agree to seek no more than four years in prison. The girl’s family released a statement saying they were “outraged” by the deal Reid got.

Before he was sentenced today, Reid addressed the court and apologized for his actions.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Authorities say Reid was driving almost 20 MPH over the 65 MPH speed limit and had a blood alcohol content of .113, well above the legal limit of .08. Court documents indicate that Reid had been drinking at the Chiefs facility before crashing into the car in which Young was a passenger.