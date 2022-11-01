Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison

Britt Reid, the former Chiefs assistant and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison today for driving while intoxicated and seriously injuring Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl.

Reid pleaded guilty as part of a deal in which prosecutors would agree to seek no more than four years in prison. The girl’s family released a statement saying they were “outraged” by the deal Reid got.

Before he was sentenced today, Reid addressed the court and apologized for his actions.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Authorities say Reid was driving almost 20 MPH over the 65 MPH speed limit and had a blood alcohol content of .113, well above the legal limit of .08. Court documents indicate that Reid had been drinking at the Chiefs facility before crashing into the car in which Young was a passenger.

23 responses to "Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison

  2. Turns out, 25,000 people drink at the Chiefs facility, every Sunday…. Not condoning the tragedy, but the facility doesn’t matter. He’s an adult that made a horrible decision.

  3. 3 years? Wow. Cakewalk. People with money can pretty much do what they want. If it’d been one of us regular Joes we would be looking at 20 years.

  4. Raise your hand if you haven’t driven 85 mph with some alcohol in your system.

    Raise your hand if you think multiple lifetimes in prison will restore Ariel.

    Thought so.

    Now feel the endorphin rush as you hit “thumbs down” below this comment.

  5. Should have been life. When you have the wealth his family does there is less than zero excuses for a DUI. A repeat offender? He’s just gonna do the same thing in 4 years.

  6. His father must really be proud of him, you raised a son who took another persons life. You knew your son had a drinking issues and you just turned a blind eye to his issues

  7. Andy Reid has blood on his hands. He enabled this by hiring his son and bringing him into the football environment that markets HEAVILY towards drinking. He brought him into a facility that serves a ton of alcohol openly, despite knowing about his son’s substance abuse history. All of this despite Andy Reid’s other son having lost his life from substance abuse. What a horrible story. A three year old girl has permanent brain damage because Andy Reid and the Chiefs enabled an addict, which is a medical condition, instead of getting him help.

  8. Good lord, the Chiefs not only own Goodell, they own the local PD, DA and courts.

    No wonder why they have so many players get away with felonies.

  9. therealtrenches says:
    November 1, 2022 at 5:56 pm
    You clearly are a clueless human being. And no Iv never driven 85 while drunk because Iv never drank. Andy Reid obviously didn’t raise his sons well at all, quite the opposite. Britt is a lowlife, but he’s doing better than Andy’s other son.

  10. At first i figured you forgot the zero behind the three, then i read about deal made. Exactly why so many violent criminals are at large. I don’t feel life sentence is warranted, but this is bs. It quit being on Andy Ried when Brett became an adult and moved out, but it is on the chiefs organization if they were aware of his actions and allowed it to continue or even hired him in the first place.

  12. It’s easy to throw judgment and make assumptions. It’s a sad situation anyway you slice it. However, he deserved a much more significant punishment. Anyone less privileged would have been punished accordingly. It’s a slap in the face to the victim’s family. It’s also very sad and traumatizing to his kids, who have no involvement with their father being away for three years.

  13. therealtrenches says:

    November 1, 2022 at 5:56 pm

    I have driven over 85 mph with alcohol in my system and only the grace of God allowed me to get away with it without hurting someone. Had I hurt someone I would have deserved a much harsher penalty than 3 years in prison. You do realize he will be paroled before that? 18 months, tops, for ruining a child’s life. The child’s father needs to take appropriate steps.

  14. I’m not a Chiefs fan or hater, but I find it odd that the article mentions that he had been drinking at the facility. And? Literally every week, tens of thousands of people drink at the sports facility while screaming their heads off watching the game. How many people would you estimate then get in their cars and drive home, some while still intoxicated? Whether that happens or not has really nothing you do with the facility, does it? What this guy chose to ski was completely irresponsible. I just think it’s kind of a weird mention about the facility.

    Anyways, he got off way too light.

  15. If he has addiction problems now, prison is about to make it a whole lot worse. Drugs are rampant in prison

  16. People will say this isn’t enough, but the girl didn’t die, and honestly,I’m surprised he got any time at all. He will spend time behind bars and his life will never be the same. I think that’s fair…

  17. This is going to sound inflammatory, but, hear me out. I don’t think Britt Reid should be in jail. However, I do believe that he personally (or his insurance) should be on the hook FOR.EVERY.SINGLE.MEDICAL.BILL Ariel ever has in her LIFE. Not to mention, a a long ban on driving, and getting counselling for his alcohol addiction. Money is the only thing that seems to hit home for some people.. putting Britt Reid on the hook for Ariel’s medical expenses would be a reminder to stay sober every time he paid a medical bill for her.

  18. therealtrenches says:
    November 1, 2022 at 5:56 pm
  20. Nope. Not enough. At least 5 years no parole. $1,000,000 in restitution to the family, 10 years no driver’s license, alcohol monitor for duration of 10 years. Start there. I’d also accept 20 years in prison.

  21. To dean7979 “He didn’t take anyone’s life. 3 years is enough.” If you don’t consider causing irreparable brain injury to a 5 year old girl not taking anyone’s life, a tidal wave of disagreement would be coming from her family. There is a reason the Kansas City Chiefs organization has agreed to take care of Ariel Young medically and financially for life. There is also a reason the parents of this innocent child are outraged that Britt Reid is not facing a tougher sentence. I do believe in forgiveness. I also believe in justice. Sadly, the irresponsible actions of the son of a star NFL head-coach have taken away any kind of normal life for Ariel Young.

  22. Go to any golf course and watch the drunk guys get into their cars and drive away. Go to any bar or restaurant and see the same thing. Every bar, restaurant, and gold course in America have parking lots for automobiles. Drinking and driving is part of our culture in America. Just don’t get caught or get into an accident. This could have happened to any of us. Three years in prison isn’t going to change anything that happened to that little girl. Fifty years wouldn’t change anything, either. It’s sad all around. I know a lot of good people that drink and drive. What would happen if we all decided to remove parking lots from all the drinking establishments? I don’t think we’d have much luck. The politicians and Chamber of Commerce wouldn’t have any of it. Those are businesses. We’re supposed to be pro-business. Help the economy. Have you seen a football game on TV lately? Lots of beer and alcohol commercials. It’s who we are. We’re all Britt Reid.

