Broncos G.M. George Paton: Team’s record was irrelevant to Bradley Chubb trade

Getty Images

Reports characterizing Denver’s plans for linebacker Bradley Chubb suggested that winning and losing in London could be the difference between keeping or trading him. They beat the Jaguars, but they still traded Chubb.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Broncos G.M. George Paton told reporters on Tuesday that the team’s record wasn’t a factor, and that Denver would have done the deal it the team was 5-3 and not 3-5.

“This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team,” Paton said in the statement announcing the deal. “We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.

“Our goals and expectations of winning — and sustaining that success in pursuit of a Super Bowl — will not change. We believe in this team and are excited for the opportunity we have in the second half of the year.”

The Broncos have a long way to go when it comes to pursuing a Super Bowl. Although they’re very much alive in a wide-open AFC wild-card chase, the Broncos have yet to prove that they can compete at a high level.

And it remains odd, to say the least, that the Broncos would trade in a winning lottery ticket for one that, as all draft picks do, carries no guarantee of ever working out.