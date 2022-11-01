Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL London Games 2022 - Wembley Stadium
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami.

Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins.

The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.

Chubb arrived in Denver as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he’s in the fifth and final season of his five-year rookie contract. The Dolphins certainly expect to sign Chubb to a long-term contract extension or else they wouldn’t have made this trade.

The Dolphins clearly see themselves as Super Bowl contenders, and now they’ve added a big piece to a defense that they hope will help them go on a postseason run.

8 responses to “Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick

  2. Wow! Huge move by the Phins!! Hopefully we can get help in our injured secondary too!

  3. Man I can’t wait to play the Dolphins in Buffalo when both sidelines are 20 degrees and snowing….

    Not 125 degrees on the Buffalo side and 90 on Miami’s side with half our team going down to heat sickness.

    Shots of Bills players with an IV in each arm….. guy’s who are born and raised in Miami playing for the Bills puking on the sideline from heat exhaustion.

  4. I don’t know about Super Bowl contenders yet, but this is a nice addition. And Edmonds is gone so there is some cap savings.

  5. Wow, did not see this coming. Chubb being traded, yes. But to the Dolphins?! Who’da thunk it.

  6. The Dolphins have addressed their biggest weakness — unable to pressure the QB! They are now a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Great move!

  7. Did Russ clear this transaction? I find it hard to believe he authorized this move… gonna be trouble if he was neglected to be consulted…

