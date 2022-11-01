Bucs waive Fred Johnson

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived fourth-year offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Tuesday, the team announced.

With no immediate corresponding move, the Bucs now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. They placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve Monday.

Johnson signed with Tampa Bay in April after being waived by the Bengals. He was inactive for two of the Bucs’ first eight games, saw action in five of them and was active but did not play last Thursday.

The Bucs listed him as their backup right tackle, but Johnson did not record any offensive snaps in the regular season. He did see action on 18 special teams plays.

Johnson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2019, was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in October of his rookie year. He went on to play in 23 games with eight starts from 2019-21 in Cincinnati.

The waiver of Johnson reduces the Buccaneers’ current depth on the offensive line to eight players, including rookie guard Luke Goedeke, who is working through a foot injury.