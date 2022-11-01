Chiefs activate Trent McDuffie off of injured reserve

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
The Chiefs dealt cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Falcons at the trading deadline, but they’re getting another corner back on the field.

Kansas City announced Trent McDuffie has been activated off injured reserve on Tuesday.

A first-round pick in this year’s draft, McDuffie has been out with a hamstring injury since Week One. He was designated to return in mid-October, so his 21-day practice window was running out.

McDuffie was the 21st overall pick in the spring. He had one tackle in his first 32 snaps of the season opener.

  1. McDuffie will blanket Gabriel Davis or S. Diggs come playoffs. He’s very good. Big upgrade at CB.

