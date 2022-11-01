Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton to Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons have brought in a defensive back.

Kansas City has traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

Fenton started the first five games of the season but has missed the last two with a hamstring injury. He has recorded 24 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed.

By trading Fenton, the Chiefs have gained $1.4 million in cap space.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie is due to return soon from injured reserve. The first-round pick was suffered a hamstring injury during the season opener.