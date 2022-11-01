Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

Getty Images

At 3-4-1, the Colts are making more changes entering Week Nine.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady joined the Colts when Reich was hired in 2018 as the club’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to QBs coach in 2019 and offensive coordinator in 2021 after Nick Sirianni left the position to become the Eagles’ head coach.

The Colts’ announcement did not name a replacement for Brady. Reich calls the offensive plays for Indianapolis.

This is the second major offensive change in the last two weeks for Indianapolis. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan was benched for second-year QB Sam Ehlinger last week.

Ehlinger finished 17-of-23 for 201 yards with a lost fumble in the Colts’ 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Indianapolis plays New England on Sunday.