Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

At 3-4-1, the Colts are making more changes entering Week Nine.

Indianapolis announced on Tuesday that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady joined the Colts when Reich was hired in 2018 as the club’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to QBs coach in 2019 and offensive coordinator in 2021 after Nick Sirianni left the position to become the Eagles’ head coach.

The Colts’ announcement did not name a replacement for Brady. Reich calls the offensive plays for Indianapolis.

This is the second major offensive change in the last two weeks for Indianapolis. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan was benched for second-year QB Sam Ehlinger last week.

Ehlinger finished 17-of-23 for 201 yards with a lost fumble in the Colts’ 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Indianapolis plays New England on Sunday.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

  1. Not sure you want to use the offensive coordinator as your scapegoat when you’re the one calling the plays, Frank.

  4. “Reich calls the offensive plays for Indianapolis,” but he fired the offensive coordinator. Normally, the OC gets fired for his play calling. Interesting…

  7. Way to throw your own guy under the bus. Clearly Frank Reich didn’t read former Colts SB-winning coach Tony Dungy’s books. Maybe he should.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.