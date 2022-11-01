Cowboys cut Trysten Hill

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season.

The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t get an offer, decided to move on.

Dallas made Hill a second-round choice in 2019, but he never lived up to their expectations. He played only 25 games with five starts.

He had a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 of 2020 and played only six games last season.

His Cowboys’ career ends with 36 tackles and a half-sack.

Running back Tony Pollard (fourth round), left guard Connor McGovern (third) and safety Donovan Wilson (sixth) remain from the Class of 2019.