Dolphins place Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson

The Dolphins have made a pair of roster moves along their offensive line.

Miami announced Liam Eichenberg has been placed on injured reserve and Austin Jackson has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Eichenberg would miss some time with an MCL sprain. Eichenberg suffered the injury late in the team’s victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Jackson is returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week One. His 21-day practice window after he was designated to return was about to expire. But Jackson’s activation doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field on Sunday.

“We’re just going to be taking it day by day and for me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week,” McDaniel said in his Monday press conference, “but that process of returning will start and we’ll take it day by day with that.”

Additionally, the Dolphins have released quarterback Reid Sinnett from their practice squad.