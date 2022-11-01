Dolphins place Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 30 Dolphins at Lions
Getty Images

The Dolphins have made a pair of roster moves along their offensive line.

Miami announced Liam Eichenberg has been placed on injured reserve and Austin Jackson has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Eichenberg would miss some time with an MCL sprain. Eichenberg suffered the injury late in the team’s victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Jackson is returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week One. His 21-day practice window after he was designated to return was about to expire. But Jackson’s activation doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field on Sunday.

“We’re just going to be taking it day by day and for me, I’m going to be ultra-conservative and see it as very unlikely that I would let him go out there and play this week,” McDaniel said in his Monday press conference, “but that process of returning will start and we’ll take it day by day with that.”

Additionally, the Dolphins have released quarterback Reid Sinnett from their practice squad.

2 responses to “Dolphins place Liam Eichenberg on IR, activate Austin Jackson

  1. This OL situation Miami is square on GM Grier’s shoulders! He’s had MULTIPLE opportunities in seasons past to address that less than average or just plain terrible OL! Until he decides to fix that and if I was a Miami or Tua fan I’d be very afraid of losing my QB to injury especially with these last few concussion or “back” issues he’s had.

  2. Jackson has greatly under performed based on where he was drafted.
    How the GM keeps his job is truly mind boggling at this point.

