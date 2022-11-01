Doug Pederson: We want Trevor Lawrence to be aggressive and smart

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a critical interception early in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos in London when he tried to force a ball into a tight window near the goal line.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons picked it off and the Jaguars lost a chance to go up two scores in a game they’d eventually lose 21-17. Lawrence said after the game that he has to play better and head coach Doug Pederson called it a “disappointing” play when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Pederson said Lawrence has to learn that “you don’t have to chase plays” and that aggressiveness has to be balanced with making the right decisions.

“Obviously, he saw something that he thought was there,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “And, again, we just got to continue to teach it and coach it. Listen, I’m not gonna take the aggressiveness away from Trevor, I love that part about him but, at the same time, we’ve got to be smart.”

The Jaguars came into this season hoping to see Lawrence take a big step forward from his rookie season. That hasn’t happened yet and the need to see greater progress will be a central storyline for the second half of their season.