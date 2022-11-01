Doug Pederson: We want Trevor Lawrence to be aggressive and smart

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2022, 6:51 AM EDT
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a critical interception early in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos in London when he tried to force a ball into a tight window near the goal line.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons picked it off and the Jaguars lost a chance to go up two scores in a game they’d eventually lose 21-17. Lawrence said after the game that he has to play better and head coach Doug Pederson called it a “disappointing” play when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Pederson said Lawrence has to learn that “you don’t have to chase plays” and that aggressiveness has to be balanced with making the right decisions.

“Obviously, he saw something that he thought was there,” Pederson said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “And, again, we just got to continue to teach it and coach it. Listen, I’m not gonna take the aggressiveness away from Trevor, I love that part about him but, at the same time, we’ve got to be smart.”

The Jaguars came into this season hoping to see Lawrence take a big step forward from his rookie season. That hasn’t happened yet and the need to see greater progress will be a central storyline for the second half of their season.

1 responses to “Doug Pederson: We want Trevor Lawrence to be aggressive and smart

  1. I’ve watched a lot of Lawrence. He’s just not a good quarterback. He has bad pocket awareness. He has a terrible habit of locking on his first read and missing open guys elsewhere. When the Jaguars try to go downfield, he routinely misses his guy high. And even on short easy throws that every quarterback should make with their eyes closed, he regularly throws it at the guys feet. And the worst part is he absolutely falls apart late in games when the team needs a score to win or tie.

    Lawrence got a free pass last year because of Urban Meyer. But under Pederson, Lawrence is maybe only slightly better. For a guy hailed as a generational talent, he hasn’t even proven he’s good enough to be a starting quarterback in this league.

