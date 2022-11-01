ESPN doesn’t release Bronco-Jaguars viewership numbers

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL London Games 2022 - Wembley Stadium
On Sunday morning, the Broncos faced the Jaguars in London. The game was available only on ESPN+. On Tuesday, ESPN proclaimed that it was the most-viewed event ever on the subscription streaming service.

However, ESPN provided no numbers to back it up.

“On Sunday, the first-ever exclusive NFL game on ESPN+ — the Denver Broncos 21-17 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London — became the most-viewed event ever on the industry-leading streaming service,” ESPN said in a statement.

It’s meaningless without the numbers. And if the numbers were good, it’s a no-brainer that ESPN would have announced the numbers.

Implicit in this reality is that, if Broncos-Jaguars was “the most-viewed event on the industry-leading streaming service,” no other events on ESPN+ have done much to brag about.

