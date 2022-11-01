Former Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passes at 38

Getty Images

Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38.

His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today.

The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers coach, followed by three with the Chiefs in that same role.

In 2013, Adam joined his father in Cincinnati, as assistant defensive backs coach. Adam served as linebackers coach from 2014 through 2019, before adding the role of co-defensive coordinator in 2020. This season, he had been working with the Bengals as an offensive analyst.

We extend our condolences to Adam’s family, friends, and colleagues.