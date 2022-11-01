Giants G.M. Joe Schoen leaves door open for Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

Several weeks back, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. visited the Giants’ facility. But it wasn’t officially a visit. And it doesn’t mean the Giants aren’t interested in a reunion with their 2014 first-round draft pick.

“I had no idea he was in the building,” Giants G.M. Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

The problem with waiting until he’s healthy is that someone else possibly won’t wait. There will be an ideal time to make the move, before Beckham has full clearance to play.

The prevailing thought in league circles continues to be that Beckham will end up in Buffalo, when it’s all said and done. But there’s no current indication with any real certainty as to when he’ll be ready to play. Reports originating from Beckham’s camp have indicated that he’ll be ready to go in the middle of November. Multiple teams think he won’t be ready to play until the middle of December.

The longer it goes, the more informed a decision Beckham will be able to make regarding his next destination. New contenders can emerge, new injuries can occur.

Even today, the dynamics may have altered. The fact, for example, that the Rams weren’t able to figure out a deal for a reunion with Texans receiver Brandin Cooks could prompt L.A. to sweeten its offer for Beckham. The fact that the Packers and Cowboys didn’t trade for a receiver could put them in play, too.