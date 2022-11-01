Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.

Martin has eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this season.

The Broncos got a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Dolphins for Chubb, but it’s not clear which pick is headed to the Jets. They also got a 2023 first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds in the Chubb deal.

Martin signed a three-year deal with the Jets this offseason. He has a base salary of $4.25 million and a cap number of $6.155 million in 2023.