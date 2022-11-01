John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

Getty Images

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game.

Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.

“First of all, I’ll just preface it by saying he is [almost] 36 years old, but he’s a good-looking 36 — I can tell you that,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. ‘He looks great. And I say that from the standpoint of, he’s running around really well. So, you guys have seen him at practice. So, he’s a possibility; I think he probably feels like he’s ready to go, and if he is he could be out there.”

Especially with receiver Rashod Bateman sidelined for multiple weeks by a foot injury, Jackson could be a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“We’d love to see him make some big plays. That would be the hope for DeSean,” Harbaugh said. “He can do all the other things too, but he still can run. He’s looked good at practice.”

Jackson began the 2021 season with the Rams and caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown in seven games. He then appeared in nine games with the Raiders, making 12 receptions for 233 yards with a touchdown.