Kareem Hunt “down for whatever” as trade deadline approaches

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped his team to a 32-13 win over the Bengals on Monday night and then turned his attention to whether it might have been his final game with the team.

Hunt requested a trade this summer and his name has remained a subject of trade chatter during the regular season. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so Monday night’s game was his final chance to audition for other clubs that may want to add him to their backfield.

Hunt had 11 carries for 42 yards and four catches for 30 yards in the win. When it was over, he said he was prepared for anything to happen on Tuesday.

“I mean, I’m down for whatever,” Hunt said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m a football player and it’s a business. I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here, anything, it don’t matter. I love the game of football.”

Hunt added that his plan for Tuesday is to “just relax, enjoy myself, maybe go to one of my favorite restaurants or something” while he waits to find out where he’ll be playing for the rest of the 2022 season.