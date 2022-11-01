Kyle Shanahan on Odell Beckham: I’ve always been a fan

Getty Images

The trade deadline is done, but one big name is still out there.

Odell Beckham remains a free agent as he works his way back from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore in the Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams, Bills and Giants have been linked to Beckham, and on Tuesday, Giants G.M. Joe Schoen left the door open for a reunion.

Could the 49ers have interest?

“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Eduardo Razo of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.

“But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have.”

Beckham is expected to be ready to play by the middle of December if not sooner.