Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
The Lions have traded one of their most talented players to a division rival.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been traded from Detroit to Minnesota, according to multiple reports.

The full terms of the deal are the Vikings sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

For the 6-1 Vikings, this move shows they think they’re Super Bowl contenders, and they want to add one more playmaker before this afternoon’s NFL trade deadline.

For the 1-6 Lions, this move shows they’re packing it in on this season and looking ahead to 2023 and beyond.

Hockenson arrived in Detroit as the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He’s currently in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Lions picked up his fifth-year option, so the Vikings now inherit his guaranteed 2023 salary of $9.392 million.

51 responses to "Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

  5. Multiple teams tanking now. This is not good. The league might have to do something. It can’t turn into baseball, where teams load up at the deadline and they become a totally different team than who started the year.

  7. I feel bad for Lions fans. I actually thought there was some hope they would be a middle of the pack NFL team. Looks like they’re about to blow it all up and start over, again.

  11. I like it! A 2 and a 4 is pretty steep but if we’re getting back a top 5 pick in the 4th and another 4th in 2024 I guess it’s not too bad. We need to get production out of a TE and now the pressure is on Irv Smith to have a pulse or he’s out of town after this year.

  13. They gave up not one but two 4th round picks in addition to Hockenson, did GM Holmes have a gun to his head when he agreed to this?

  14. With their receivers and running backs, he’ll be wide open 75% of the time.

  16. Solid addition to a decent team. Price is convoluted but essentially it was for a 2nd and a pick swap?

  19. Poor guy, went from one garbage team to another. Also from one dumpster fire city to another! It’s a double downer for Hock!

  20. Interesting Detroit decided to trade inside the NFC North. That’s not typical,… but maybe it’s because Minny offered the best compensation. Hockenson never really busted through. He sure is a physical specimen though. I’m sure he makes Minn a little better.

  21. This moves shows the Vikings are done with underachieving, constantly injured, Irv Smith. That’s all.

  23. Oh here we go – all the goofy deranged viking homers are going to talk Superbowl!

    The Vikings aren’t scaring anyone.

  25. Well Lions this is the 1st time I am not happy that you are in your division. Don’t trade a talented player like this inside the division. This kid is just entering his prime. What are you building to here if you don’t have prime players to do with the QB you will ruin next year?

  29. He has better chance of winning a championship in Detroit than on that desperate Vikings squad.

  30. A tight end a #8 overall, it was easily one of Bob Quinn’s most perplexing picks during his time here and the kid just never had a chance to live up to the expectation that came with being selected that high through no fault of his own. It was more of an indictment on Quinn than Hockenson.

  34. Figures, the Vikings have been absolutely horrible at acquiring talent. What a stupid trade! LOOL!

  36. On one hand, 4 picks for a TE isn’t bad. On the other hand, it sure appears like Brad Holmes likes helping good teams win championships in exchange for a bunch of late rounders.

  37. There is no reason to have faith in this organization, this administration and this coaching staff. They will not take advantage of those draft picks and the whole front office and coaching staff will be gone in 2024. The only thing this team is good at is squandering assets.

  38. Kwesi is dominating this division with the trades made since draft day. How does he get Hock AND picks back?! Vikings going all-in while the Lions join the packers and Bears in the basement.

  39. Wow, I think a lot of Hockenson. I think the Vikings got a heck of a player on the cheap here.

  40. Firesale in Detroit and Chicago. Green Bay should be next as they have about the same amount of promise this year.

  41. GREAT PICK UP!!!!!!!! He’s like a Gronk Jr……Kwesi thought this so through! If the Vikes hold serve they will be drafting late in the first round so Vikes giving up late second rounder really.

  42. Not sure how this will turn out for the Vikings but I’ll give Kwesi credit. At least he’s going for it, unlike Spielman who just wanted to lead the league in 3rd day draft picks who he later cut in training camp.

  43. They were not going to sing him long term so I guess its not a bad deal. Detroit never consistently used him.

  45. Oh, gee, thanks Lions for trading him in-division. Nobody does that, but it’s such a Lions thing to do.
    The Vikings are good and they just got better.

  47. Lions being the Lions….it makes no sense.

    I think they should pay Sean Payton $15 mil a year to bring him on as HC.

  49. gooseofgreenbay says:
    November 1, 2022 at 12:46 pm
    Figures, the Vikings have been absolutely horrible at acquiring talent. What a stupid trade! LOOL!
    ————————————

    Says Packers fan……tell you GM to study the Vikings GM….he may learn something

  51. The Lions will TJ no doubt. Still, the Lions are in a good spot. Dan Campbell is the right coach for that team. They just need a Quarterback and a Defensive Coordinator.

