Lovie Smith says Brandin Cooks was out of practice for personal reasons

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks wasn’t on the practice field Tuesday and the timing of his absence led to thoughts that he might be on his way to a new team.

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and Cooks’ name has come up in trade chatter quite often over the last couple of weeks. Head coach Lovie Smith was asked at his press conference if Cooks was missing because he’s been traded.

“What kind of question is that? If there’s someone we’re going to trade, we’ll talk about it then. I talked to Brandin today. He was excused from practice for personal reasons,” Smith said, via Tyler Milner of SportsRadio 610.

Smith’s answer doesn’t preclude a trade, but Cooks’ guaranteed salary of $18 million for the 2023 season may turn out to be too much of a stumbling block for the Texans to overcome as they try to move him.