Myles Garrett: Monday night performance has to be the standard

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett called defensive end Myles Garrett “a tone-setter for us” after Monday night’s win over the Bengals and Garrett certainly gave a hint about how the game would go early in the game.

The Bengals drove into Browns territory to open the game, but Garrett batted a Joe Burrow pass into the air on a first down and Browns cornerback A.J. Green came down with the ball to kill Cincinnati’s scoring chance. The Bengals would punt on their next three possessions and lose a fumble on the fourth during a scoreless first half and the Browns would cruise to a 32-13 win.

Garrett would add 1.5 sacks of Burrow to his ledger before the night was out and he said after the game that he wants the performance to serve as the model for the team as they move into the second half of their schedule.

“It has to be routine,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It has to be the standard. We have to make sure that everything we did leading up to this game is the same the week after this one. I think we have what it takes. We have taken our lumps, but we’ll show what we have and our dedication to the game and what it takes to get wins in this league because they don’t come easily. Right now, to get a win like this, and in a dominant fashion, it’s showing the guys how good we can really be.”

The Browns came into Monday night on a four-game losing streak, so consistency has proven to be a stumbling block for the team. We’ll see if Monday’s performance is a turning point once they return from their bye in Week 10.